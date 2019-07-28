Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Aurora house fire

York Regional Police say a 36-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man’s body was found in an Aurora house fire on Saturday.

Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Edward Street, near Yonge Street and Wellington Street East, just before 1 a.m.

Investigators said the house was fully engulfed by the time police and firefighters arrived.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigating fatal house fire in Aurora

After the blaze was extinguished more than an hour later, officers said a man’s body was found.

Police said the coroner determined the man’s death was suspicious.

The victim’s identity won’t be confirmed until a post-mortem examination is conducted, investigators said.

UPDATE – AURORA HOUSE FIRE INVESTIGATION – 36-year-old Melissa GALEA, from Aurora, has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Identification of deceased adult male has not yet been confirmed. Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Unit at 866-876-5423 x7865. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 28, 2019

On Saturday, officers said Aurora resident Melissa Galea was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.