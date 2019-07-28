Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Aurora house fire
York Regional Police say a 36-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man’s body was found in an Aurora house fire on Saturday.
Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Edward Street, near Yonge Street and Wellington Street East, just before 1 a.m.
Investigators said the house was fully engulfed by the time police and firefighters arrived.
READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigating fatal house fire in Aurora
After the blaze was extinguished more than an hour later, officers said a man’s body was found.
Police said the coroner determined the man’s death was suspicious.
The victim’s identity won’t be confirmed until a post-mortem examination is conducted, investigators said.
On Saturday, officers said Aurora resident Melissa Galea was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.