July 28, 2019 11:26 am

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Aurora house fire

WATCH ABOVE: York Regional Police say officers are investigating after a house fire in Aurora killed one person. Police say the circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious. Morganne Campbell reports.

York Regional Police say a 36-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man’s body was found in an Aurora house fire on Saturday.

Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Edward Street, near Yonge Street and Wellington Street East, just before 1 a.m.

Investigators said the house was fully engulfed by the time police and firefighters arrived.

After the blaze was extinguished more than an hour later, officers said a man’s body was found.

Police said the coroner determined the man’s death was suspicious.

The victim’s identity won’t be confirmed until a post-mortem examination is conducted, investigators said.

On Saturday, officers said Aurora resident Melissa Galea was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

