London police investigating after cyclist reportedly touched woman inappropriately

London police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after officers say a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man on Friday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 26 at around 7 p.m.

Police say a woman was at the Civic Gardens near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road when she was reportedly approached by a man riding a bicycle. According to police, the man then sexually assaulted the woman and left westbound through the park.

Officers describe the suspect as a 35- to 45-year-old black man who stands approximately five feet 10 inches tall and has a medium, athletic build. According to police, he was bald or had very short hair as well as a black goatee, and he reportedly spoke with a thick accent.

The suspect was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark pants or shorts, black running shoes and mirrored aviator-style sunglasses, police add, and he was reportedly riding a silver or grey-coloured mountain bike.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).