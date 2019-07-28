Crime
July 28, 2019 11:22 am

London police investigating after cyclist reportedly touched woman inappropriately

By Kelly Wang Global News

London police are investigating after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted on July 26.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley
A A

London police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after officers say a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man on Friday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 26 at around 7 p.m.

Police say a woman was at the Civic Gardens near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road when she was reportedly approached by a man riding a bicycle. According to police, the man then sexually assaulted the woman and left westbound through the park.

Story continues below

READ MORE: London police release suspect information following alleged sexual assault

Officers describe the suspect as a 35- to 45-year-old black man who stands approximately five feet 10 inches tall and has a medium, athletic build. According to police, he was bald or had very short hair as well as a black goatee, and he reportedly spoke with a thick accent.

The suspect was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark pants or shorts, black running shoes and mirrored aviator-style sunglasses, police add, and he was reportedly riding a silver or grey-coloured mountain bike.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Civic Gardens
Crime
London
London crime
London Police
London sexual assault
London sexual assautl
Sexual Assault
springbank drive
Wonderland Road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.