IIO investigating after woman in Vernon RCMP custody goes into medical distress

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it is examining a Vernon incident regarding a woman who went into medical distress while in police custody.

On Friday, the IIO said it had been notified by Vernon RCMP following the incident, which took place on Thursday, July 25.

According to the IIO, the unnamed woman had been arrested the previous day and was held overnight in police cells prior to a court appearance.

The IIO said the woman spoke with police officers and sheriffs late in the morning in preparation for court. Shortly afterward, though, the woman was seen to be in medical distress in her cell.

BC Emergency Health Services was called and the woman was transported to hospital, where she remains. The cause of her medical distress has yet to be determined.

The IIO says it is examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and monitoring the woman’s the medical situation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in the province.

The IIO says it investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

