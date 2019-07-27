Wreckage from Quebec businessman’s helicopter crash retrieved from site, brought to lab

The helicopter belonging to Quebec businessman Stéphane Roy was removed from the crash site Saturday afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says the crash site investigation is complete, but the wreckage is being transported to the TSB’s laboratory in Ottawa for further examination.

TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski says there is still a lot of information to gather, such as pilot training and experience records and maintenance records.

“We need to take the time necessary to do a thorough investigation,” Krepski told Global News.

Once all the analysis to determine the cause of the crash is completed, the coroner will start drafting a report, he added.

It took several hours for authorities to retrieve the aircraft’s wreckage from the densely wooded crash site. It was slung onto another helicopter and lifted onto a truck.

The bodies of Roy and his 14 year-old son were discovered on Thursday after a two-week search that began when the pair failed to return from a fishing trip in northern Quebec.