July 26, 2019 9:59 am
Updated: July 26, 2019 10:00 am

Transportation Safety Board investigates helicopter crash believed to have killed Quebec businessman and son

Roy is the founder and owner of Les Serres Sagami Inc., which produces greenhouse-grown tomatoes and other produce under the Sagami and Savoura brands.

A team of investigators from Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) arrived in the Lac Valtrie area, north of Mont-Tremblant, Friday morning, where a helicopter carrying Quebec businessman Stephane Roy and his 14-year-old son crashed earlier this month.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash, said a TSB spokesperson.

While the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is waiting for the coroner’s final report, Roy’s family gathered at his home north of Montreal after police reported the discovery of what they believed to be his helicopter.

Roy and his son Justin were reported missing on the 11th of this month after they didn’t return home from a father-son fishing trip.

After days of aerial searches over thick forests in the upper Laurentians, provincial police spotted wreckage and found two bodies.

The wreckage was located around Lac Valtrie, about 230 kilometres north of Montreal.

Roy was the founder and owner of a company that produces greenhouse-grown tomatoes under the Savoura brand.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted his thanks to all those who took part in the search and offered his condolences to the family, to loved ones and to all the employees of Savoura.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

