Crime
July 27, 2019 3:39 pm
Updated: July 27, 2019 3:40 pm

Police arrest woman after stabbing at Harlington Crescent residence in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax police have arrested a woman following a stabbing on Saturday

File / Global News
Halifax Regional Police have a woman in custody after a stabbing at a residence in the 100 block of Harlington Crescent on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a disturbance at 2:36 p.m.

When they arrived, police say an adult was found to have been stabbed and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and the suspect are known to each other and that a woman has been taken into custody.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

