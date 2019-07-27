Police arrest woman after stabbing at Harlington Crescent residence in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have a woman in custody after a stabbing at a residence in the 100 block of Harlington Crescent on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a disturbance at 2:36 p.m.

When they arrived, police say an adult was found to have been stabbed and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and the suspect are known to each other and that a woman has been taken into custody.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.