July 27, 2019 12:27 pm

Calgary Flames sign goaltender David Rittich to 2-year deal

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich blocks a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The Flames won 1-0.

AP Photo/Chris Carlson
The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender David Rittich to a two-year contract worth $5.5 million, according to a news release issued Saturday.

The deal is worth an annual average value of $2.75 million.

The Flames avoided arbitration with Rittich, which was slated for the end of July.

The 26-year-old goaltender from the Czech Republic played 45 games with the Flames last year, with a record of 27-9-5 and posting a .911 save percentage with a goals against average of 2.61 — both career bests.

“Big Save Dave” has played 67 games with the Flames over two seasons, earning a record of 35-15-8 with a .909 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.70.

The Flames signed Rittich in June 2016 and previously spent two seasons with BK Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Extraliga.

Rittich’s signing comes after former Flames goalie Mike Smith signed with the Edmonton Oilers earlier this month on a one-year, $2 million deal.

On July 1, Calgary picked up former Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with a one-year, $2.75 million contract.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

