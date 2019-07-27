RCMP going door to door in Gillam, Man., in search of information on B.C. murder suspects

RCMP officers are going door to door in Gillam, Man., and on the Fox Lake First Nation over the next few days looking for leads after a the two murder suspects were sighted in Meadow Lake, Sask., days earlier.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have unwittingly helped the suspects give police in the area the slip to come forward. Cpl. Julie Courchaine said police are not saying that’s what happened but they are not ruling out any possibilities.

“It is possible that someone may not have been aware of who they were providing assistance to and may now be hesitant to come forward,” she said at an RCMP update in Winnipeg on Friday.

The Canadian military has stepped in to assist with the investigation as the RCMP continue the manhunt for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck of B.C. and are suspected in the double homicide of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

The town of Gillam has been on edge due to the increased police presence, Karen Donnellan-Fisher, the general manager of the local coop told Global News.

“We have a couple of locations where employees will generally work by themselves because it’s quieter locations, and now we’ve upped that where nobody is being left alone at any time,” she said.

She notes that the small town of Gillam isn’t used to being in the national spotlight.

“It’s kind of crazy to be honest. Normally it’s pretty quiet town but we’ve got tons of media in town and lots of RCMP officers.”

While the heavy police presence is unusual, Donnellan-Fisher said it helps her feel safer.

“On a personal basis and feeling safe, I feel safe. I live right in town and there is a lot of police traffic in and around the community.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted last night that the military has been called in to give the Mounties air support in combing the unforgiving terrain around Gillam.

“In the criminal investigation of the two fugitives in northern MB, the RCMP have requested aircraft support from the Cdn Armed Forces. Prompt reply — YES,” he wrote.

The search for the two Port Alberni, B.C.-based suspects has been ongoing for five days. They were most recently spotted at a Co-op store in Meadow Lake, Sask., according to video footage released by the RCMP. The video shows the pair walking through the aisles and then exiting the store. The clip was taken on Sunday, one day before the pair were reportedly sighted in northern Manitoba.

In the video, McLeod is wearing a shirt with a Cathulhu logo on it, while Schmegelsky is wearing a button-down shirt with a camouflage pattern. However, police have warned the pair may have changed their appearance to try and evade the nationwide manhunt, which includes officers from several divisions searching on foot, both with dogs and using drones.

A burned-out RAV4 that Schmegelsky and McLeod were travelling in was found near Gillam this week, and police have said there have been no reports of stolen vehicles since.

As a result, RCMP said on Friday evening that it’s “looking less likely” that Schmegelsky and McLeod are still in the northern Manitoba community.

“It’s beginning to appear less likely that they are still in the area, given the extent of the police enforcement and the resources that police have to bring to bear on the hunt for these two men,” said Courchaine.



Courchaine urged the public across the country to keep a careful watch out for the pair and stressed that there have been no confirmed sightings in the Gillam area since Monday, which is why the search is still focused there.

She went on to say that more than 120 tips have been sent to RCMP over the past week, including online rumours that instilled “fear and panic” across a number Manitoba communities, including a photo that began circulating that depicted a young man who looked strikingly like McLeod holding up a copy of a newspaper that featured the two suspects on the front page.

It was eventually determined by RCMP that the man in the photo was not, in fact, the suspect, and Courchaine attempted to reassure residents that police would work as fast as possible to share confirmed facts and sightings.

In an interview on Friday with Global News Radio, B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said information from the public “has been really instrumental” in the search.

He also added that the two men, while last spotted in Manitoba, “could be just about anywhere.”

“We want all Canadians to remain vigilant, keep an eye open,” he said.

As the investigation continues, the RCMP will be questioning the residents of Gillam over the next 72 hours.

—With files from the Canadian Press, Jesse Ferreras and Maryam Shah