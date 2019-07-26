Bryer Schmegelsky, Kam McLeod seen at Meadow Lake, Sask. Co-op store in newly-released video

Bryer Schmelgelsky and Kam McLeod, suspects in three murders in northern B.C., can be seen on surveillance from a Co-op store in Meadow Lake, Sask. in a video released by the RCMP on Friday.

The video shows the pair walking through the aisles and then exiting the store. The video was taken on Sunday.

It is critical that all Canadians remain on the lookout for Kam McLeod & Bryer Schmegelsky. If seen, do not approach, call 911 or local police immediately. #rcmpmb https://t.co/vBjHaJbT26 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2019

McLeod is wearing a shirt with a “Cathulhu” logo on it, Schmegelsky a button-down shirt with a camouflage pattern.

The RCMP said they’ll be going door to door in Gillam, Man. this weekend in an effort to find the pair, who were last seen in the northern Manitoba community, which is about 1,300 kilometres from Meadow Lake.

RCMP said they were spotted in Meadow Lake on Sunday, before last being seen in Gillam on Monday.

