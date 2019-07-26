Father of B.C. murder suspect says son is not a neo-Nazi, thought memorabilia was ‘cool’

As the nationwide manhunt for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and his friend Kam McLeod, 19, continues, Schmegelsky’s father says he doesn’t believe his son was a Nazi sympathizer despite reportedly sending photos of a swastika armband and a Hitler youth knife to an online friend.

Alan Schmegelsky, Bryer Schmegelsky’s father, states that he believes his son simply thought the memorabilia was “cool,” but that “he thought he was Russian.”

He said on Thursday that his son took him to an army surplus store about eight months ago in of Port Alberni, B.C., where the teen was excited about the Nazi items.

“I was disgusted and dragged him out,” Schmegelsky said. “My grandparents fled Ukraine with three small children during the Second World War,” he explained.

Alan Schmegelsky went on to say that he didn’t see his son between the ages of eight and 16, and that during that time the young man mistakenly began to believe that he had Russian heritage and enjoyed watching Russian rap videos. He is also a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, he continued.

Bryer Schmegelsky and McLeod have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, a seasonal lecturer at the University of British Columbia. The two are also suspects in the double-homicide of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

While charges have yet to be laid in the couple’s death, B.C. RCMP previously told Global News that they’re currently working on getting those charges approved.

“I know for the investigators that’s a priority for them,” spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said. “I don’t have a timeline, but we’re working really hard. We anticipate them, but we don’t know what that looks like.”

The charges, along with the pair’s suspected involvement in the deaths of Fowler and Deese, have resulted in a Canada-wide manhunt which is currently focused in the Manitoba town of Gillam.

Fowler and Deese were last seen alive on security footage at a gas stop in Fort Nelson, B.C., on July 13. The couple was filling up Fowler’s blue van. The victims’ families told Global News that they were on a road trip through Canada and that Fowler had been living in B.C. for work.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. murders: A timeline of what happened and where

Two days later, the couple was found dead just outside Liard Hot Springs. B.C. police said the couple was shot and that the rearview mirror of their van was broken.

On July 18, McLeod and Schmegelsky were reported to have stopped at the Cassiar Mountain Jade store north of Dease Lake for free coffee that the shop hands out to motorists. Someone at the location recognized the suspects and their red truck and called police. The two young men were not suspects at the time.

Their truck was found burned-out on Highway 37, 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake. The body of Van Dyck was found two kilometres from the truck.

Police initially treated the young men as missing but announced they were suspects after they were spotted in northern Saskatchewan. The manhunt stretched into northern Manitoba this week when a burned-out car in which the young men were travelling was found near the community of Gillam. The pair was identified as murder suspects by police on July 21 and were described by RCMP as “armed and extremely dangerous.”

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspects face ‘swampy,’ ‘challenging’ terrain in northern Manitoba: RCMP

Alan Schmegelsky has said he doesn’t believe his son will survive a confrontation with police.

“He’s on a suicide mission. He wants his pain to end,” he said, breaking down in tears. “Basically, he’s going to be dead today or tomorrow. I know that. Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I’m so sorry all this had to happen.”

The suspect’s father continued: “He wants his hurt to end. They’re going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this. That’s what they’re going to do.”

The family of Dyck said in a statement that they are “truly heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len.”

“He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened.”

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP say they’re still working on charging suspects for Fowler, Deese murders

Police believe the two young men are still in northern Manitoba, as there have been no stolen vehicle reports in the area. However, the size and scope of the area are making the search difficult, RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine previously told Global News.

— This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

— With files from Sean Boyton, Elisha Dacey, Maham Abedi and the Canadian Press.