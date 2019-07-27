Col. Ryan Deming sworn in as new 8 Wing commander of CFB Trenton

Col. Ryan Deming was sworn in as 8 Wing’s new commander during a parade at Canadian Forces Base Trenton on Friday morning.

Deming replaces outgoing Col. Mark Goulden, who had served as chief commander of Trenton’s 8 Wing since 2017.

READ MORE: Facing pilot shortage, Canada’s Air Force offers new bonuses

In a speech, Goulden expressed confidence in 8 Wing’s new leader.

“I am very pleased to be handing off command of these exceptional women and men to you as you prepare to lead the wing into the future, Goulden said, addressing Deming. “You have the full confidence and support of these great Canadians.”

While speaking to media, Deming told reporters: “Some of the advice that Col. Goulden passed on was to continue to maintain your sense of humour and continue to look after people, and they will look after the rest.”

Deming has spent most of his career in Trenton, including a stint as a standards flight commander and deputy commanding officer for 436 Transport Squadron.

READ MORE: The Royal Canadian Air Force to end search for Quebec businessman and son

“I’m bringing experience for understanding what this wing has gone through over the past 21 years and some of the challenges it’s faced but also the triumphs and the hard work from the men and women of this wing,” Deming said.

Goulden has confidence the new commander will be successful in his role.

“There’s simply no better officer to lead 8 Wing Canadian Forces Base Trenton and the entire Air Force,” Goulden said.