Crime
July 26, 2019 4:54 pm
Updated: July 26, 2019 4:55 pm

Police investigate separate but possibly linked sexual assaults in west Hamilton

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect in two separate but possibly connected sexual assaults in the west end.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

Hamilton police are investigating two separate reports of sexual assault in the west end of the city that occurred several months apart but are believed to be connected.

Between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on April 29 and July 26, police say a man entered multi-resident homes in the area of Emerson Street and Ward Avenue and sexually assaulted female residents in their early 20s who were alone at the time.

Police say it’s unclear whether or not the victims were targeted.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Hamilton police release photos of suspect vehicle after teen suffers eye injury in paintball attack

The suspect is described as a man between 18 and 23 years of age, between five feet eight and six feet two inches tall, about 200 pounds with a large build, and wearing all black clothing with his face and head covered.

Investigators are asking homeowners in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Phil Hedgcock at (905) 540-5544 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested in connection to sexual assault in Milton, police say

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hamilton sexual assault
Police
Sexual Assault
West Hamilton

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.