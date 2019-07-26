Police investigate separate but possibly linked sexual assaults in west Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating two separate reports of sexual assault in the west end of the city that occurred several months apart but are believed to be connected.

Between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on April 29 and July 26, police say a man entered multi-resident homes in the area of Emerson Street and Ward Avenue and sexually assaulted female residents in their early 20s who were alone at the time.

Police say it’s unclear whether or not the victims were targeted.

The suspect is described as a man between 18 and 23 years of age, between five feet eight and six feet two inches tall, about 200 pounds with a large build, and wearing all black clothing with his face and head covered.

Investigators are asking homeowners in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Phil Hedgcock at (905) 540-5544 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

