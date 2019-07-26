Montreal firefighters investigating after electric vehicle blows up in garage

The Montreal fire department is investigating after an electric car, parked inside a residential garage, blew up Friday afternoon.

Section Chief Louise Desrosiers said it happened at around 1:00 p.m. in the garage of a bungalow on Montigny Street in Île-Bizard.

The car was plugged in when it exploded, Desrosiers said.

The fire department quickly intervened and the fire did not spread to adjoining structures.

The force of the blast, however, ripped the garage door off.

“It was blown off and landed on the other side of the street,” Desrosiers said.

The owner was inside the home at the time, but Desrosiers said no one was injured.

The garage was heavily damaged and at risk of collapsing, according to Desrosiers.

The house adjoining the garage, as well as a neighbouring home, were evacuated.

The residents will only be allowed back in pending the results of a structural anyalysis.

Desrosiers could not confirm the make of the vehicle, only saying it was an all-electric vehicle.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.