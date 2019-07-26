Rally planned for Dartmouth couple targeted by homophobic graffiti

When he heard the news about homophobic graffiti sprayed across a gay couple’s apartment in Dartmouth, Jason Spurrell — who is also known as “Rouge Fatal” — was disgusted but not surprised.

But knew he had to do something to denounce the hate and show support for those targeted.

“I’m just going to go over there and I am going to go in drag, and I’m going to walk the streets and show them I am not afraid,” said Spurrell, who has organized a rally called ‘Stroll Through Ocean Breeze’, referring to the apartment village where the homophobic graffiti was spray-painted.

Spurrell lived in the Ocean Breeze Village for six years and wanted to go back and show support for the gay couple, Tim Gotschall and Devin Moore, who found the homophobic graffiti tagged across the front on their apartment Thursday morning.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 and interest in the event has skyrocketed, said Spurrell, who posted the event on Facebook.

“It went from maybe 20 of us, who decided we were going to walk around…and now I think on the last tally there are over 650 people,” he said.

It’s Pride week in Halifax and 2019 ambassador Chris Cochrane a transgender woman, educator, and performer, also known as Elle Noir.

She said homophobia is still an issue and it’s something everyone needs to denounce.

“It is your place, it is everybody’s place to be non-transphobic, non-homophobic, non-racist,” said Cochrane, who will also be marching at the rally.

“It is everyone’s place to make sure everyone feels safe. You wouldn’t want it done to your family, so why would you let it happen to anyone else?”

Pride organizers will be attending the Stroll Through Ocean Breeze, while police have reached out to Spurrell to say they will there to offer safety support.

The march is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and organizers say all are welcome to attend.

