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Shaping Saskatchewan: Charlie Clark

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted October 23, 2026 6:09 pm
1 min read
Charlie Clark
Charlie Clark reflects on his time as mayor and his new role as Treaty Relations Lead. Global News
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After serving 18 years on Saskatoon City Council Charlie Clark is now applying his passion for relationship building at the office of Saskatchewan’s treaty commissioner.

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Charlie Clark reflects on his time as Mayor and his new role as Treaty Relations Lead at the office of the Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan, where he is focusing on strengthening partnerships between municipalities and First Nations communities.

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“In the last few years of my time in that role, I could really see in conversations I was having with other municipal leaders across Saskatchewan, first nations chiefs, and also across Canada, is that there’s a growing understanding of… if municipalities and first nations can work together, they could help solve and address some of the challenges that everybody is facing,” Clark said.

He believes those relationships and partnerships can play an important role in tackling a range of issues and challenges facing Saskatchewan, from infrastructure to homelessness.

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“One of the biggest steps is, ‘how do you create the place and the ways for that dialogue to happen, and now I am doing that work,” said Chark.

Clark’s new role centers on creating opportunities for meaningful collaboration, with the goal of building stronger relationships between municipalities and First Nations communities across Saskatchewan.

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