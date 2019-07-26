2 cars reportedly stolen in Bradford: police

Officers are searching for two vehicles that were reportedly stolen in two separate incidents this week in Bradford, South Simcoe police say.

In the first incident, police say a blue 2015 Toyota Camry was allegedly stolen from the area of Holland Street West and Simcoe Road sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The licence plate is CEEB323, officers add.

In the second incident, officers say a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport Edition was reportedly stolen from the 8th Line and Noble Drive area between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Its Ontario licence plate is CFFC259.

Anyone with information can contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

