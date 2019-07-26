Crime
July 26, 2019 5:01 pm

2 cars reportedly stolen in Bradford: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Officers are searching for two vehicles that were reportedly stolen in two separate incidents this week in Bradford, South Simcoe police say.

In the first incident, police say a blue 2015 Toyota Camry was allegedly stolen from the area of Holland Street West and Simcoe Road sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The licence plate is CEEB323, officers add.

In the second incident, officers say a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport Edition was reportedly stolen from the 8th Line and Noble Drive area between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Its Ontario licence plate is CFFC259.

Anyone with information can contact South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

