Winnipeg Ice trade for local defenceman

The WHL’s Winnipeg Ice have acquired 18-year-old defenceman Mike Ladyman from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for fellow Manitoba blueliner Jordan Chudley.

Ladyman, a Winnipegger, is 5’11” and 170 lbs and split last season between Spokane and the MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues.

In 22 games with Spokane, the former MJHL all-rookie team member scored four goals and contributed 24 assists in 26 games for the Blues.

The 6’2″, 165 lb Chudley is from Souris, Man., and had two assists in 32 games for the Ice. The teams also exchanged draft picks, with the Ice acquiring Spokane’s fifth round selection in 2021 and the Chiefs getting Winnipeg’s fifth rounder in 2020.

BREAKING: The Winnipeg ICE have acquired Winnipeg born defenceman, Mike Ladyman from the Spokane Chiefs. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/admEfo9LNG pic.twitter.com/kOroutQ782 — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) July 26, 2019

