Temperatures soar for 2019 Calgary Folk Music Festival this weekend

After what felt like weeks of mediocre summer weather, Calgarians will finally see the mercury climb this weekend.

“This summer has been very inconsistent so far in Calgary and throughout Alberta,” Global News weather anchor Jodi Hughes said. “But this weekend should bring a much-needed break to all of that active weather.”

The forecast calls for a high of 27 C on Friday, 26 C on Saturday and 22 C on Sunday – welcome news for thousands of people planning to visit Prince’s Island Park for the 2019 Calgary Folk Music Festival.

Even if you don’t have tickets to the event, the festival will have a free stage just outside the festival grounds this year with over 70 bands performing throughout the weekend.

Warm weather to continue into next week

It’s not just this weekend that the weather will be warm, daytime highs are forecast to be above 20 C for a full week.

“This will be our longest stretch of weather in the 20s so far this year,” Hughes said. “The average high in Calgary this time of year is 23 C — with an average low of 10 C.”

“On July 23, we hit 30.4 C which marked the first 30-degree day we have had in 11 months,” she added. “At that point last year, Calgary had already had five days at or above 30 C.”

Over the weekend, Hughes said the central and southern parts of Alberta should see a lot of sunshine with daytime highs and overnight lows mostly above seasonal.

