Halifax police arrest man on child pornography charges
Halifax Regional Police say they’ve arrested a man on child pornography charges on Thursday.
Police say they received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre of suspected child pornography being uploaded from a Halifax IP address on July 24.
READ MORE: RCMP arrest Nova Scotia man on child pornography charges
Members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit then conducted a search of a Halifax home on Thursday.
As a result of the police search, 22-year-old Nicholas Robert Siteman of Halifax was arrested without incident.
Police say that investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.
READ MORE: Former Hal-Con board member facing child pornography charges
Siteman is charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
He appeared in Halifax provincial court on Thursday. Nova Scotia law requires that suspected child pornography is reported.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.