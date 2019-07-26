Halifax police arrest man on child pornography charges

Halifax Regional Police say they’ve arrested a man on child pornography charges on Thursday.

Police say they received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre of suspected child pornography being uploaded from a Halifax IP address on July 24.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest Nova Scotia man on child pornography charges

Members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit then conducted a search of a Halifax home on Thursday.

As a result of the police search, 22-year-old Nicholas Robert Siteman of Halifax was arrested without incident.

Police say that investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

READ MORE: Former Hal-Con board member facing child pornography charges

Siteman is charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

He appeared in Halifax provincial court on Thursday. Nova Scotia law requires that suspected child pornography is reported.