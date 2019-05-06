RCMP arrest Nova Scotia man on child pornography charges

Nova Scotia’s RCMP have arrested a man from Birchy Head, N.S., for child pornography charges.

Police say they were notified that child pornography was being shared through a social media application.

On May, 4, police searched a home in Birchy Head, N.S., located 54 kms south-west of Halifax.

The man — whose name has not been released — has been charged with transmitting child pornography, making child pornography and with possession of child pornography.

Police say the suspect was arrested without incident and will appear in Lunenburg Provincial Court on Monday.

Police are reminding citizens that it is mandatory that child pornography is reported in Nova Scotia. The public is reminded to alert local police or use Canada’s National tipline for reporting online child exploitation at www.cybertip.ca.