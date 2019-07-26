Man taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot in Scarborough
Toronto paramedics tell Global News a man has been shot in the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East early Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area around 5:45 a.m for reports of a shooting.
Paramedics said they found a man with gunshot wounds and transported him in serious but stable condition to a trauma centre.
Police are on scene investigating.
