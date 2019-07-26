Crime
July 26, 2019 7:30 am
Updated: July 26, 2019 7:54 am

Man taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot in Scarborough

By Web Writer  Global News

A photo of the scene of a shooting on McCowan Road.

John Hanley / Global News
Toronto paramedics tell Global News a man has been shot in the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 5:45 a.m for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said they found a man with gunshot wounds and transported him in serious but stable condition to a trauma centre.

Police are on scene investigating.

A photo from the shooting scene in Scarborough.

Matthew Bingley / Global News
A photo from the shooting scene in Scarborough.

Matthew Bingley / Global News

