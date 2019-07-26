Edmonton Eskimos shut out Toronto Argonauts, run away with 26-0 win
A A
The Edmonton Eskimos won at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday night as they shut out the winless Toronto Argonauts 26-0.
The win comes after the Eskimos lost to the Alouettes in Montreal last week.
More to come…
Listen below: 630 CHED’s post-game coverage of the Edmonton Eskimos’ game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday night.
READ MORE: Second down: Global News All In documents Edmonton Eskimos game-day experience
Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Eskimos in 2019.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.