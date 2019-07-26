Sports
July 26, 2019 1:11 am

Edmonton Eskimos shut out Toronto Argonauts, run away with 26-0 win

By Staff Global News

Toronto Argonauts chase Edmonton Eskimos Greg Ellingson (82) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 25, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
A A

The Edmonton Eskimos won at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday night as they shut out the winless Toronto Argonauts 26-0.

The win comes after the Eskimos lost to the Alouettes in Montreal last week.

More to come…

Listen below: 630 CHED’s post-game coverage of the Edmonton Eskimos’ game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday night.

View link »

View link »

View link »

View link »

READ MORE: Second down: Global News All In documents Edmonton Eskimos game-day experience

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Eskimos in 2019.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Football League
CFL
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton Eskimos football
Edmonton sports
Eskimos beat Argos
eskimos football
Esks
Football
Sports
Trevor Harris

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.