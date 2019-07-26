Jeff Malcolm, father to Carey Price, among elite coaches at Lethbridge goalie camp

The father of one of the NHL’s most elite goaltenders — Carey Price — spent the week in Lethbridge, as part of a team offering a four-day clinic to bantam and midget goalies.

Jeff Malcolm — who was born and raised in Lethbridge — is part of Assertion Goaltending Consultants, the company that brought the off-season clinic to southern Alberta.

He and his business partner Mackenzie Skapski already offer a wealth of knowledge to young hockey players, so bringing Jerry Price on was a bonus.

“Having Jerry on board this week, it’s second-to-none,” said Malcolm, “his experience… obviously his son is a very, very good goaltender, [and] we’ve used some of his clips as well in classroom sessions.”

Over the four days, the camp split time on the ice and in the classroom, with Malcolm saying their belief is that good goaltenders balance three main pillars: a mental aspect, a physical aspect, and an on-ice aspect.

The playing experience of Malcolm and Skapski spans many leagues and many levels, with the two meeting on Broadway through the New York Rangers.

“I started with the Kootenay Ice,” said Skapski, who has recently been playing in Europe, “I played four years for them, and then I was drafted by New York, and that’s were I met my partner, Jeff.”

Malcolm recently retired from action, now working for the Rangers.

“My role for them is goaltending consultant,” said Malcolm, “so my primary role is to develop their draft picks and stuff.

“Now I’m using what I’ve learned in New York to bring it back to the city here.”

Along with Malcolm and Skapski, Price was happy to impart his wisdom upon the goalies of tomorrow, saying that while he did coach his son growing up, he’s learned lots since he’s become a professional as well.

“You know, I’ve not only worked with Carey when he was a younger goalie, but I’ve learned from him and from the coaches that he’s worked with over the years,” said Price.

The breadth of experience was not lost on campers, with a goalie from Taber, AB noting how cool the camp was.

“Two of them have played pro, [and] one of them, his kid is probably the best goalie in the NHL,” said Brayden Peters.

“They have been through it all, and they’ve just been showing us how to make it… how to make the next step.”

A busy schedule still allowed for questions, which Price was peppered with.

The elder price has grown accustomed to questions about his son, who as part of the Montreal Canadiens has cemented himself as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL in his 12 seasons.

“I guess that’s one of the things that goes with the territory,” laughed Price.

Even the coaches say they were star struck, hearing stories about the Habs’ netminder.

“It’s cool for everybody,” said Skapski, “I was a huge fan of Carey growing up… still am.”