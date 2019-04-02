Lethbridge Hurricanes eliminated from WHL playoffs in Game 7 heartbreaker

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have been eliminated from the 2019 Western Hockey League playoffs following a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen in Game 7 of their opening-round series on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes fell behind early in the game, surrendering three first-period goals, two of them courtesy of Hitmen forward Carson Focht and the other from Riley Fiddler-Schultz. Lethbridge trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes.

The home side pushed back in the second period, pulling to within one thanks to back-to-back goals from Zach Cox and Alex Cotton. The Hurricanes trailed 3-2 through 40 minutes.

In the third, Calgary held Lethbridge off the scoresheet and collected an empty-net goal from Mark Kastelic.

With the loss, the Hurricanes have been eliminated in the first round of the WHL playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Calgary Hitmen will face the Edmonton Oil Kings in round two.