Boy surprised by Carey Price at NHL Awards was in ‘absolute shock’

It’s a night Anderson Whitehead will never forget — standing on stage at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas Wednesday only to be surprised by Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price.

“I went into absolute shock, I couldn’t believe he was there,” the young fan told Global News via FaceTime. “And then I broke down.”

Anderson says he has long admired Price because of his involvement with charity and his community.

“When we got there [to Vegas], I asked if Carey Price would be there and they told me he couldn’t make it this year, so I never knew that he was going to come,” Anderson said.

“So, when they said they had something for me, I didn’t think it was going to be Carey Price, so it was a surprise when I went up on stage and I saw him.”

Whitehead, who was at the event with his father, says he talked with the netminder for just over an hour after leaving the stage about “lots of random things” — and Price even gave him his number, saying “call me any time.”

The 31-year-old goalie first met Anderson during a practice in Toronto earlier this year ahead of a game against the Maple Leafs.

The Brantford, Ont., boy was there because his uncle’s physiotherapist worked with the Leafs and arranged a meet-and-greet at the rink.

Anderson’s mother, Laura McKay, had been diagnosed with breast cancer and promised her young son that she would help him meet his idol.

She passed away last November, at 45 years of age, before she could fulfil her promise. Anderson was her only child.

“It’s hard, but you just have to get through the good moments in life,” he said.

“I’ve been doing good, but I always have to remember the good moments, not the bad moments because if you just remember the bad moments it’s just going to tear you down.”

The Canadiens’ goalie and Anderson may just meet a third time, with Price asking him on stage “Do you want to go to the All-Star game next year?”

The Whitehead family returns home to Brantford, Ont. Friday.

