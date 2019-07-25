Kelowna RCMP searching for suspect in alleged downtown knife assault

Kelowna RCMP say they are looking for a suspect in an alleged downtown knife assault that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident involved two men and happened along the 1100 block of Bernard Avenue at around 6:15 a.m.

Police said the alleged incident was sparked when one man exchanged words with the unknown male suspect in passing. A verbal confrontation quickly escalated, with the suspect producing a knife and allegedly slashing the victim.

Police believe the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, but added he was treated on scene by paramedics, then transported to hospital for further treatment.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old Caucasian male who stands approximately five-foot-six, has a slim build and has dark hair. He was seen wearing a black-and-white backpack and blue jeans.

“Investigators are asking residents, business owners and motorists who may have been in the area around the time of the altercation to conduct a review of their video surveillance or dash cameras,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

If you witnessed this incident, you have any video evidence or any information that may be of assistance, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.