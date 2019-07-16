Canada
West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspect following early morning assault

By Danny Seymour Global News

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect following an early morning assault on Hudson Road in West Kelowna.

The incident took place at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster said, “the assault took place in the south parking lot of the Sonic Car Wash, where the vacuums are located.”

Police say the lone, male victim sustained serious injuries. Police also believe the attack was not random.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

