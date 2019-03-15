Crime
March 15, 2019 10:05 am
Updated: March 15, 2019 10:06 am

Cobourg man accused of assault with a knife

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Cobourg man is accused of assault involving the use of a knife.

Global Peterborough File
A A

A Cobourg man is accused of attacking a person with a knife on Thursday.

Cobourg Police Service say around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a call at Elgin Street West for an alleged assault in progress involving a knife.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman accused of impaired driving, spitting on Cobourg police officer

When police arrived, they determined the identity of a suspect and arrested him a short distance away.

Nicholas Burr, 29, of Cobourg, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was later released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg. No date was provided.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
assault with a weapon
Cobourg
Cobourg Police Service
Crime
Elgin Street
Knife
Stab
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.