Cobourg man accused of assault with a knife
A Cobourg man is accused of attacking a person with a knife on Thursday.
Cobourg Police Service say around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a call at Elgin Street West for an alleged assault in progress involving a knife.
When police arrived, they determined the identity of a suspect and arrested him a short distance away.
Nicholas Burr, 29, of Cobourg, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was later released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg. No date was provided.
