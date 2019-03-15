Cobourg man accused of assault with a knife

A Cobourg man is accused of attacking a person with a knife on Thursday.

Cobourg Police Service say around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a call at Elgin Street West for an alleged assault in progress involving a knife.

When police arrived, they determined the identity of a suspect and arrested him a short distance away.

Nicholas Burr, 29, of Cobourg, was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was later released on a promise to appear in court in Cobourg. No date was provided.