919 distracted driving offences on Saskatchewan roads during June spotlight: SGI

Saskatchewan’s traffic safety spotlight for June focused on distracted driving.

Last month, law enforcement across the province reported 919 distracted driving offences, with 87 per cent of them involving cellphone use, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

The fine for distracted driving is $280, plus four demerit points under the Safe Driver Recognition program.

According to SGI, the risks of distracted driving include a financial cost but also the possibility of being injured in a collision as it remains a leading cause of injury on the province’s roads.

In 2017, 26 people died in distracted driving collisions in the province, according to SGI statistics.

Officials are reminding motorists to keep their eyes on the road and avoid distractions while driving.

During the June spotlight, law enforcement also reported 7,040 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving, 367 impaired driving offences and 590 tickets regarding seatbelts and car seats.

The focus of July’s spotlight is work zones.