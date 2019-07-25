Crowds gather to celebrate as Ryan O’Reilly brings Stanley Cup to Seaforth, Goderich

It was an exciting day in Huron County with a pair of celebrations to honour Stanley Cup champion Ryan O’Reilly.

The festivities began in Seaforth with a parade that drew thousands to the small town, about an hour north of London. O’Reilly sat on board a fire truck alongside his wife, child, and 99-year-old grandmother.

Seaforth rolls out the welcome mat as the O’Reilly family, Stanley Cup in tow, take a drive through town #StanleyCup #Seaforth pic.twitter.com/tHthNr3Gun — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) July 25, 2019

Speaking with 980 CFPL’s brother station FM96 before the parade, O’Reilly said he was looking forward to sharing the experience with the community.

“For them to be a part of me winning and sharing it with them, you don’t really see until you get back here how many people are part of it. It’s such a cool thing to see.”

He said it’s still tough to put into words what it’s like to be a Stanley Cup champion.

“Even now, I still can’t believe it. And when I look and see pictures, it just brings a smile to my face.”

At the parade in Seaforth, fans lined the streets to celebrate, including some who travelled long distances.

Ian Hamilton came from Montreal and described what it’s like to be a Habs fan cheering on a St. Louis MVP.

“I have a lot of respect for the way Ryan plays the game, so I’m happy for him. I’d like to see the Habs take home the Cup soon and see a parade back in Montreal, hopefully without a riot this time. But I think it’s going to be a couple of years, so I’m happy for Ryan O’Reilly, I’m happy for Seaforth.”

Bill Schiller travelled from Toronto and called the parade a great hockey tradition. “Really speaks to how these guys are really born and bred in a small town in Ontario and they’ve got the good grace to bring it back and to celebrate with the locals. I think it’s really an extraordinary opportunity.”

Phillip and Margaret MacMillan took the short trip to Seaforth from Clinton. “I thought it was great,” Phillip said. “It’s nice to see Ryan and his brother Cal and his father Brian all in the same parade.”

“I thought it was lovely, he’s an amazing young man,” Margaret said.

“Very kind person, too,” added Phillip.

The parade in Seaforth was followed up with a parade in Goderich, followed by a meet-and-greet with O’Reilly.