4 Surrey city councillors call out Mayor Doug McCallum’s police transition plan

Four Surrey city councillors who originally voted in favour of moving from the RCMP to a municipal police force are voicing their frustration at the transition process.

Earlier this week, Mayor Doug McCallum appointed himself and his four Safe Surrey Coalition colleagues on council to sit on his new police transition advisory committee.

WATCH: (Aired July 18, 2019) Councillor Jack Hundial leaving Safe Surrey Coalition

Councillors Linda Annis, Jack Hundial, Brenda Locke, and Steven Pettigrew were left out of the new committee. On Thursday, the four councillors issued a statement saying they “did not expect the Police Transition Plan to be developed behind closed doors and without our advice or input.”

They add that the plan doesn’t address public safety concerns and “actually calls for fewer police officers in Surrey.” They said the plan also offers “no clear indication of the capital cost of this transition” and their research suggests the increase in operating costs of a municipal force “will be much higher than the suggested 10 per cent.”

Three of the councillors — Hundial, Locke and Pettigrew — left McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition in recent months.

Annis, who was not a member of McCallum’s coalition, said in April that she had been shut out of the transition process.

Global News has reached out to McCallum for comment.

— With files from Janet Brown