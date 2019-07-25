Police investigating reported break-ins at 2 homes on Kitchener street

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a pair of reported break-ins that occurred on the same street in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the homes on Westforest Trail were entered between 12:30 p.m. and 2:55 p.m.

According to police, an unknown suspect went into the homes and left with personal items.

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are reminding people to keep homes, garage doors and vehicles locked at all times.