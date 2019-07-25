Neighbours start petition after 6-year-old hit in Kingston subdivision

Local residents say speeding is a problem in their west-end Kingston neighbourhood — and they want something done about it.

The latest appeal comes after a six-year-old girl was struck by a car on Tuesday night in the Woodhaven subdivision. The girl is in hospital recovering from her injuries.

READ MORE: 6-year-old girl struck by vehicle while riding her bike: Kingston police

Robyn Lalonde is a concerned area resident who started a petition.

“We’re calling on the city now, regrettably, after such a terrible thing happened,” Lalonde said.

“But we’re calling on them now to really do an assessment of the Woodhaven area and asking them to look at the safety measures and the traffic violations that are happening in the area and that are causing…really unsafe play spaces for our kids.”

The accident happened around Davenport Crescent and Tremont Drive. Kingston police say the little girl was riding her bike when she was hit. Police won’t reveal the extent of her injuries, but say she is in stable condition.

The Woodhaven subdivision is a fast-growing neighbourhood and because of it, Lalonde says there are a number of safety issues the community would like to see dealt with.

“We’re looking for some speed bumps and traffic calming to come into the area, higher police presence and enforcement,” she said.

“Nobody wants to get a ticket, but I would take that over causing an accident any day. We’re calling for maybe some roads to be looked at for single-sided parking because it really becomes congested at the end of the day when we have high traffic volumes.”

WATCH: Many residents in a Kingston west end neighborhood say, no sidewalk, is a safety issue

No charges have been laid is the incident as Kingston police continue it’s investigation.