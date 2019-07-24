6-year-old girl struck by vehicle while riding her bike: Kingston police

A six-year-old girl is recovering from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle last night, according to Kingston police.

The collision reportedly happened on Horizon Drive in the Woodhaven subdivision in the city’s west end at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Woman tried to run over boyfriend with car when he broke up with her, say Kingston police

According to police, the little girl was riding her bicycle when she was hit.

Police haven’t revealed the extent of her injuries, but they say she is in stable condition.

No charges have been laid, however police are continuing to investigate.

More to come.