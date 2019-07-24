Woman to spend 41 months in prison for unprovoked CTrain attack that left Calgary senior paraplegic

A Calgary woman was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment on Wednesday for an attack last year that left a 64-year-old Calgary woman with permanent spinal cord injuries.

Stephanie Favel was sentenced for pushing Rozalia Meichl onto the Victoria Park CTrain tracks back in November.

But with credit for time served and other mitigating factors, Favel will spend 41 months behind bars.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Favel “without provocation” pushed Meichl using her “left shoulder and elbow” on Nov. 8, 2018.

“The force knocked the victim off of the platform and down to the tracks below,” the statement read.

Meichl’s daughter Charmaine Newman previously told Global News her mother would never walk again.

Judge Harry Van Harten said the act “resulted in true tragedy to the victim.” Meichl suffered a serious spinal fracture and the attack ultimately rendered her paraplegic.

Harten said it was an “unhappy day for this court” where he must sentence the offender to a lengthy term, which would “do nothing to restore [the] victim’s health and restore suffering.”

Newman broke down in tears as the judge read his statement.

Outside the courts, Newman told reporters she believed the sentence was too light.

Defence lawyer Adriano Iovinelli said Favel was remorseful for her actions that day and would take it back if she could.

At the time of the offence, Favel was on a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, alcohol and gravol, according to the agreed statement of facts.