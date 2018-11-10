Daughter of woman pushed in front of CTrain speaks about life-changing injuries: ‘She is a fighter’

The family of the woman pushed off a CTrain platform onto the tracks earlier this week is speaking out about her life-altering injuries.

On Thursday, police charged a 35-year-old woman with attempted murder after Rozalia Meichl, 64, was pushed in front of a train arriving at the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain station.

Police said the train was able to stop in time, but the attack was random and the injuries are life-changing.

Meichl’s family confirmed she suffered a severed spine and will not walk again, adding that she’ll remain in hospital for at least four months and will require full-time help after that.

“My mother is now 100 per cent paraplegic,” said Charmaine Newman. “She will be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life. She has no feeling below her chest area and she will require help around the clock.”

Newman was at the Foothills Medical Centre ICU on Saturday.

“She is a fighter,” she said of the recovery process.

“She would give you the shirt off her back.” Newman added. “She just loves life.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with recovery costs, including rehabilitation, medical bills and long-term care.