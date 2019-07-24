Highway 28 north of Burleigh Falls closed following head-on collision: OPP

A section of Highway 28 near Haultain in North Kawartha Township is closed following a head-on collision.

Peterborough County OPP say the highway is closed in both directions following a collision between a van and a pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. past Northey’s Bay Road, about 10 kilometres north of Burleigh Falls.

Four people are reported injured and an Ornge air ambulance landed at the scene around 4:10 p.m. and transported one person from the area. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Global News Peterborough has a videographer at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

UPDATE:COLLISION: #Hwy28 and Northey's Bay Rd #BurleighFalls – Hwy 28 is now CLOSED in both directions. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) July 24, 2019

More to come.