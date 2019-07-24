Traffic
July 24, 2019 4:13 pm
Updated: July 24, 2019 5:08 pm

Highway 28 north of Burleigh Falls closed following head-on collision: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

An Ornge air ambulance has been deployed to a crash on Highway 28 in Woodview on Wednesday afternoon.

Global News File photo
A A

A section of Highway 28 near Haultain in North Kawartha Township is closed following a head-on collision.

Peterborough County OPP say the highway is closed in both directions following a collision between a van and a pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. past Northey’s Bay Road, about 10 kilometres north of Burleigh Falls.

Four people are reported injured and an Ornge air ambulance landed at the scene around 4:10 p.m. and transported one person from the area. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Global News Peterborough has a videographer at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burleigh Falls
Collision
Crash
Head On Collision
Highway 28
Northey's Bay Road
Peterborough County
Woodview

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.