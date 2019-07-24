Highway 28 north of Burleigh Falls closed following head-on collision: OPP
A A
A section of Highway 28 near Haultain in North Kawartha Township is closed following a head-on collision.
Peterborough County OPP say the highway is closed in both directions following a collision between a van and a pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. past Northey’s Bay Road, about 10 kilometres north of Burleigh Falls.
Four people are reported injured and an Ornge air ambulance landed at the scene around 4:10 p.m. and transported one person from the area. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
Global News Peterborough has a videographer at the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.