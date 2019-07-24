Kelowna’s first legal cannabis shop to open this week

Kelowna’s first legal cannabis store is slated to open its doors on Thursday.

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store is located at 2121 Springfield Rd., and will be offering a variety of products, with a “grown here, sold here” philosophy.

Media will get a sneak peek prior to Thursday’s opening, which will include access to a spokesperson from The Flowr Group, a Kelowna cannabis growing company.

Hobo’s Kelowna location will be the company’s fourth store across Canada, and the third in British Columbia. The other two B.C. stores are both located in Vancouver, on Main Street and Granville Street. The remaining store is in Ottawa.

According to Hobo, its Kelowna location will be the first of 15 adult-use cannabis stores slated to open in city limits.