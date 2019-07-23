Global News at Noon Toronto July 23 2019 12:31pm 02:28 Oshawa debuts its first legal cannabis store Residents in Oshawa are now able to purchase marijuana closer to home. Matthew Bingley got in touch with customers as Tokyo Smoke opened its doors Tuesday morning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5672302/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5672302/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?