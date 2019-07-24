Police investigate shots fired in Lake Loon, N.S.: RCMP

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of gun shots fired in Lake Loon on Tuesday around 10 p.m.
Police received a complaint of gun shots being heard in the 200 block of Lake Loon Road.
No one was injured, but an abandoned building was found to have minor damage.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902 490-5020.
