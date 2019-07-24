5 things to watch for in the Stampeders-Redblacks rematch in Ottawa

The Calgary Stampeders (3-2) head to Ottawa to face the Redblacks (3-2) for a rematch from Week 1, but the team lineups aren’t the same in Week 7.

Can the Stamps get a back-to-back win for the second time this season? Here are five things to watch for:

Battle of the backups: Dominique Davis and Bo Levi Mitchell started Week 1 in Calgary with Davis leading the Redblacks to a 4th quarter comeback. It was a game the Stampeders had no business losing. Davis and Mitchell are both on the injured list for this Week 7 rematch and that means Jonathon Jennings will duel Nick Arbuckle. Arbuckle has shown some positive leadership qualities in his 3 CFL starts. Jennings was downright awful in his first start for the Redblacks last week against the Bombers. He admits it was “embarrassing” and he has a lot to prove against the Stampeders. Do you think Tre Roberson is licking his chops after having 3 interceptions against Ottawa in Week 1? Improved offensive line: With the return of starting center Ucambre Williams, the Stamps offensive line should be better than they were last week against the Toronto Argonauts. The offensive line has struggled this season allowing the second most sacks in the league — the BC Lions are the worst. Cory Greenwood: The Stamps middle linebacker had arguably his best game as a professional against the Argos in Week 6 with five defensive tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception — his first interception as a pro. Greenwood is second in the league in tackles only trailing his former teammate Patrick Levels in Montreal. Look for Greenwood to be a force on defence. Mossis Madu: the Stamps could not stop the run in week one as the Ottawa back ran for 112 yards. He also had 6 catches for 28 yards. He was one of the main reasons the Stamps lost 32-28. To tie or not to tie at TD Place?: After back-to-back ties in 2016 and 2017, the Stampeders finally won in regulation time at TD Place last season — a convincing 27-3 win.

Join me and the entire Calgary Stampeders broadcast crew as the Stamps take on the Redblacks on Thursday, July 24. Pregame show gets underway at 3:30 p.m. with kick-off at 5 p.m. on the radio home of the Calgary Stampeders — 770 CHQR.