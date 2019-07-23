Traffic
July 23, 2019 6:34 pm
Updated: July 23, 2019 6:35 pm

Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle at north-end Toronto school

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A vehicle was blocked off behind Flemington Public School.

Global News
A A

Officials say a young girl has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle behind a school in Toronto‘s north end.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to a parking lot behind Flemington Public School, north of Lawrence Avenue West and east of Allen Road, just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday with reports the girl was struck.

A spokesperson said a caller reported the child was unresponsive at one point.

Toronto Paramedics rushed the girl to hospital by a police escort in critical condition.

There are no road closures in relation to the collision.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child struck Toronto
Flemington Public School
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic
Traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.