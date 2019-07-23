Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle at north-end Toronto school
Officials say a young girl has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle behind a school in Toronto‘s north end.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to a parking lot behind Flemington Public School, north of Lawrence Avenue West and east of Allen Road, just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday with reports the girl was struck.
A spokesperson said a caller reported the child was unresponsive at one point.
Toronto Paramedics rushed the girl to hospital by a police escort in critical condition.
There are no road closures in relation to the collision.
