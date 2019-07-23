Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle at north-end Toronto school

Officials say a young girl has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle behind a school in Toronto‘s north end.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to a parking lot behind Flemington Public School, north of Lawrence Avenue West and east of Allen Road, just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday with reports the girl was struck.

A spokesperson said a caller reported the child was unresponsive at one point.

Toronto Paramedics rushed the girl to hospital by a police escort in critical condition.

There are no road closures in relation to the collision.

Collision:

Allen Rd/ Lawrence Ave

– child struck by vehicle

– rushed to hospital via emerg run in serious condition

– involved driver/vehicle still OS

– occurred in a parking lot, no road closures@TPS32Div #GO1385091^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2019