Portable washroom planned for Breakwater Park in Kingston tops $70,000

When you’ve got to go, you got to go — but Breakwater Park offers limited options when nature calls.

The City of Kingston wants to change that.

The city’s solution is to place a portable men’s and women’s facility near the Gordon Edgar Downie Memorial Pier from Victoria Day until Thanksgiving weekend — to the tune of about $71,500.

The facility will be converted from a small shipping container built by Royal Flushers Ltd. and is expected to be installed in 2020.

According to the city, the price tag is within the council-approved recreation and leisure services capital budget, which includes necessary permits, contract administration and applicable taxes. The city says it expects the pumping fees to range from $15,000 to $20,000 per year until a permanent connection to a sanitary service can be provided.

There will be several Portalet portable toilets on Gordon Downie Memorial Pier serving the entire Breakwater Park area for the remainder of the summer before they are replaced next spring.

