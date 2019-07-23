10 people displaced by 2-storey building fire in Yarmouth, N.S.

Ten people were displaced by a fire on Alma Street in Yarmouth, N.S., on Tuesday.

Canadian Red Cross said the fire, which was reported at around 3 a.m., extensively damaged an older two-storey building containing five apartments.

Most tenants including several families have made arrangements to stay with relatives or friends, but one woman needed assistance.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging, meals and other support for the woman from the second-storey apartment where the fire began.

She required treatment at the scene by paramedics for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross said assistance will be provided to any other tenant if needed.