Man allegedly crashes van with $200M of crystal meth into parked Aussie police cars

The driver of a Toyota HiAce van is facing charges of negligent driving and large commercial drug supply after he allegedly hit parked police cruisers while transporting as much as $200 million worth of crystal meth in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

The incident unfolded just after 10:30 a.m., when the van allegedly hit vehicles belonging to the New South Wales Police right in front of the Eastwood Police Station on Ethel Road, said a news release.

CCTV video shows the van turning right on to a quiet street, swerving and then hitting the vehicles before driving away.

One of the cruisers appeared to have sustained heavy damage, but no one was hurt.

A police inspector with the Ryde Police Area Command stopped the van on Church Street about an hour later.

The inspector spoke with the 28-year-old man driving the van and then searched the vehicle.

Inside, police found moving boxes that held “multiple bags of a crystalline substance.”

Presumptive testing confirmed that the bags contained methylamphetamine, a drug that forms the base of the “fastest growing illicit drug market in Queensland,” according to the Australian state’s government.

Police uncovered 273 kilograms of the drug in crystal, or “ice” form, which collectively could carry a street value of over A$200 million (approximately C$184 million), police said.

The driver was refused bail and he faces three charges in total, which include not giving particulars to police.

The HiAce van was seized for forensic analysis.

