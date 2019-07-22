B.C. Coroners Service investigating after body found in Okanagan Lake

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating after a body was found in Okanagan Lake near Penticton.

Due to privacy issues, the coroners service will not release the name of the deceased.

READ MORE: Emergency crews called to Penticton’s Skaha Beach early Sunday morning

On July 20, the Penticton Fire Department was called to assist RCMP in pulling a body out of the water.

Earlier that week, on July 17, RCMP reported that 41-year-old Colin Palmer was missing after going kayaking on the lake.

READ MORE: Traffic backed up because of motorcycle crash near Peachland

Palmer reportedly told his family he was kayaking on the choppy waters of Okanagan Lake shortly before his disappearance.

It is unclear if the coroners investigation and Palmer are related at this time.