Traffic backed up because of motorcycle crash near Peachland

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle accident south of Peachland just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Several fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene near Antlers Beach.

Witnesses said it appeared that the motorcycle hit the back of a car turning left and rolled into the ditch.

Part of the road was blocked off, and traffic was backed up in both directions.

Officials did not comment on the seriousness of any injuries.

Both lanes of traffic are open again.