Police investigating reported theft of shotgun from vehicle in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are investigating the reported theft of a shotgun from a vehicle in Innisfil’s Gilford neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

A wallet was also allegedly stolen from the vehicle in the Shore Acres Drive and Neilly Road area around 6 p.m., police say.

READ MORE: 36-year-old Midland man charged with firearm offences: OPP

According to officers, the reportedly stolen firearm is a Chiappa Triple Threat 12-gauge semi-automatic triple-barreled shotgun.

Anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.