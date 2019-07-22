Crime
July 22, 2019 11:30 am

Police investigating reported theft of shotgun from vehicle in Innisfil

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police say the shotgun was reportedly stolen on Thursday evening.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
South Simcoe police are investigating the reported theft of a shotgun from a vehicle in Innisfil’s Gilford neighbourhood on Thursday evening.

A wallet was also allegedly stolen from the vehicle in the Shore Acres Drive and Neilly Road area around 6 p.m., police say.

According to officers, the reportedly stolen firearm is a Chiappa Triple Threat 12-gauge semi-automatic triple-barreled shotgun.

Anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

