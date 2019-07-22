Moose tranquillized in Ottawa’s east end, released back into woods: bylaw department

A female moose that meandered into an east-end neighbourhood on Monday morning was tranquillized and released back into the woods, Ottawa’s bylaw department says.

Bylaw officers first reported the moose’s appearance in the Fallingbrook area of Orléans around 7:30 a.m.

By about 9:45 a.m., the cow had been cornered and tranquillized between two homes on a section of Valin Street between Charlemagne Boulevard and Northlands Drive, according to the municipal department.

She’s a little groggy, but the Orléans moose is making her way into the forest, safe and sound!

Thank you @NCC_CCN and @OttawaPolice for a great team effort! @CIHartig 👋, Moose! #OttCity #OttNews pic.twitter.com/wgTLDBofKZ — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) July 22, 2019

About an hour and a half later, bylaw officers reported on Twitter that the moose had been chauffeured back to the forest — safe and sound, albeit “a little groggy.”

The bylaw department applauded the team effort between its officers, Ottawa police and conservation officers from the National Capital Commission.

READ MORE: Moose dies after getting lost in Orléans: Ottawa police

This moose was the second to have traipsed into Orléans in the last two months.

The first moose was also tranquillized and transported outside the suburb on June 4 but unfortunately died, likely from exhaustion and stress caused by the hours-long ordeal, police said.