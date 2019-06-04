Moose dies after getting lost in Orléans: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say a moose has died after getting lost in Orléans on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the animal seemed to have succumbed to exhaustion and stress after a several-hours-long ordeal that saw the moose tranquillized and transported out of the suburb.

Our officers along with @NCC_CCN officers, provided oxygen, water and care to the moose until she adjusted to her new environment. Unfortunately, the moose appears to have succumbed to the stress and exhaustion caused by this incident. #ottnews https://t.co/3rkGhZz3qq — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 4, 2019

Police say care was given to the moose in the form of water and oxygen but that she just couldn’t handle the ordeal.

Rolling road closures were put in place as the moose made its way through the neighbourhood, with residents in the area lighting up social media with photos of the animal.

More moose on the loose photos #Ottawa #Orleans at the end of my street. pic.twitter.com/DSTTzE4qN0 — Catherine Hessian (@cathinott) June 4, 2019

This isn’t the first instance of a moose on the loose in Ottawa. Last year, a moose made its way onto the Queensway and later had to be destroyed as the injuries it suffered as a result of being hit by a car were too catastrophic.

In that instance, the moose’s remains were donated to the Algonquins of Ontario. The Ministry of Natural Resources has yet to confirm if this will occur again.

